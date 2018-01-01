Ex-Alabama high school coach indicted on student sex charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama high school coach accused of a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student has been indicted.

AL.com reports March 9 indictments from a Jefferson County grand jury against 23-year-old Willyncia Joy Harper were made public Friday. The county sheriff's office said in a statement the volunteer assistant volleyball coach had sexual contact with the girl several times between October and December 2016.

The sheriff's office said Harper posted $18,000 bond and was released from jail after her February 2017 arrest.

She is charged with school employee engaging in sex act with a student under the age of 19 and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

A court trial has not been set yet. It is unclear if Harper has a lawyer.

