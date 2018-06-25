Clear

Evening Storms End, Then More Thunder For Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form across the Tennessee Valley again on Tuesday.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 4:08 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Showers and thunderstorms will favor areas east of I-65, including Sand Mountain, through 7 PM. Some of the rain can be heavy, and storms can bring frequently cloud-to-ground lightning. The rest of the night after 7 PM will primarily be dry other than a stray, brief shower.

Tuesday may start with a few showers for the morning drive, but most of the area will remain dry through midday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase starting between noon and 2 PM. Spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the Valley through 6 PM. Still, some areas will stay dry. Some storms can bring heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half-inch. Heavy storms can bring a quick inch or more. Storms can also produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible every afternoon and evening through at least next Monday. Heavy rain is possible from the storms, but widespread severe thunderstorms are not likely.

