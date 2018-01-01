wx_icon Huntsville 57°

Etowah woman charged with using drugs while pregnant

The Attalla woman admitted using several drugs, authorities said.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 11:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Etowah County authorities charged a woman with chemical endangerment after they said she admitted using methamphetamine, marijuana and Suboxone.

Jennifer Lynn Lewis, 33, of Attalla, was initially arrested Jan. 17 on a warrant for failing to appear on a drug possession charge, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. While in custody, authorities said they learned she was pregnant. She was tested and there were positive results for Suboxone and marijuana, authorities said.

Lewis was jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. She will have to complete a drug treatment program and be supervised by the county's community corrections upon release, authorities said.

