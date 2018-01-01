Etowah County men charged with rape

Two men have been arrested in the last 24 hours for raping underage girls in separate Etowah County cases.

Scroll for more content...

John David Coggins, 24, of Gallant, was booked into jail on a count of second-degree rape Thursday evening, according to jail records.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said Coggins is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a home on Smith Chapel Road in Boaz. A family member reported the incident to authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

In the other case, Clint Evan Causey, 25, also of Gallant, was charged with first-degree and second-degree rape. He's accused of raping a 14-year-old girl several times over the last three years, authorities said. That case also was reported by a family member, they said.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Coggins and $125,000 for Causey. Neither man will be allowed to have any contact with anyone under 18 if they post bond, authorities said.