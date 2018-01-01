Escaped inmate captured near Geraldine

An inmate who escaped from a south Alabama work release facility was caught Sunday, state corrections officials said.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies found Jonah Andrew Salers, 23, in a stolen vehicle on County Road 328 outside Geraldine around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Corrections officials said Salers left Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County early Wednesday morning. He was serving a four-year sentence for third-degree burglary out of Etowah County.

Salers was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

He is now facing escape and first-degree theft charges.