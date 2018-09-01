Escaped inmate captured

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports US Marshall and the Tuscaloosa Police Department captured an escaped inmate.
Authorities captured 35-year-old Marcus Smith at 1:19 a.m. on September 1.
Smith escaped from the Childesburg Work Release Center in Talladega County on August 28. He was sentenced in 2006 for assault.
