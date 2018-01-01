wx_icon Huntsville 49°

Escaped Morgan County inmate found dead in Florida

Morgan County Sheriff's Department

A woman who authorities believed helped Alexis Jamie Hernandez escape was arrested and facing extradition to Alabama.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 7:28 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 7:28 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A man who escaped from the Morgan County Jail last week has been found dead in Florida.

The body of Alexis Jamie Hernandez, 29, was found in Orange County, Fla., on Saturday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

A Decatur woman who had been believed to be with Hernandez, Chloe German, 22, was with Hernandez at the time, authorities said. She has been arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and faces escape charges in Alabama, authorities said.

Authorities said Hernandez changed into clothes that indicated he was eligible to work outside of the Morgan County Jail and walked away. He had been in jail for violating probation he was on for a marijuana possession charge.

Hernandez's body was sent for an autopsy and the cause of death hasn't been determined, but the sheriff's office said they don't believe foul play is involved.

German is in the Orange County Jail awaiting extradition.

