Erlanger on track to take over North Carolina hospital

Erlanger Health System tells WAAY 31 it's in the process of finalizing an agreement with Murphy Medical Center in the western part of North Carolina.

This would be Erlanger's first hospital outside Tennessee as the Erlanger network continues to grow.

Erlanger Health System's Pat Charles tells WAAY 31 it's not a done deal yet. Erlanger's board of trustees meets Thursday the 25th to vote on whether to approve the agreement.

Murphy's board of trustees is slated to meet Tuesday the 23rd.

The agreement spells out that Erlanger would take control of the North Carolina hospital by April 1st.

Although, this would be Erlanger's first hospital outside Tennessee, it operates two Life Force air amubulance helicopters based in North Georgia.

Erlanger Health System is Chattanooga's biggest employer. It has five hospitals in Chattanooga. Erlanger is the seventh largest public hospital in the U.S.