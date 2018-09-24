Clear
Enrollment up at Alabama A&M for 6fh consecutive year

The office of admissions addressed housing concerns amid new growth.

Alabama A&M is working to make sure there’s enough housing for all its new students. The school’s enrollment is up for the sixth straight year. But that does create some issues. 

This year’s freshman class at Alabama A&M is about 1,500 students. The biggest ever. That’s up 1.7% from last year. There are now about 6,100 students on campus. The admissions office said recruiting is toy go growing its population. Now it’s working on adequate housing.

"For the last few years we get a little short on dorm space and hopefully next year we'll get one of our dorms back online that we lost this past year. So hopefully that will give us some space to accommodate more students," said the interim director of admissions Dwayne Green.

Green said one dorm is currently undergoing renovations. Once it reopens it will have 200 beds for students. The school also opened another 580 bed dorm this past spring.

