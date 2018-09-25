Engineer to look at two options for the Larimore Home

The Alabama Fire Marshal's Office is still trying to figure out what caused a historic home to catch fire in Florence more than two months ago.

The Larimore Home caught fire on July 20th. Power to the house was previously cut due to another small fire about ten days prior to the one in July.

Florence fire investigators told WAAY 31 the fire looked suspicious. That's why they called in the state, but there is currently no word cause of the fire.

The home is located on the campus of Mars Hill Bible School in Florence. The home was built in 1870 and served as the first Mars Hill Bible School. It is on the National Registry for Historic Places.

The President of Mars Hill, Dexter Rutherford, said the school is considering two options; either restore the home or rebuild it.

"Driving by I actually try not to look at it sometimes, because it hurts," said Jeannie Garrett, a Mars Hill graduate.

Garrett comes from a long line of Mars Hill graduates, where the Larimore Home has been a staple since 1870.

"Everything we do at Mars Hill somehow gets tied back to the Larimore Home. From class picnics, Easter egg hunts and even my daughters getting to play out front," said Garrett.

The roof of the Larimore home is partially collapsed in, and black char marks the once pearly white home. Tarps try to shield the home from any more weather damage.

"It was an attempt to try and keep what might be salvageable dry," said Rutherford.

Rutherford said they are working with their insurance company and will have an engineer look at two options for the home.

"They asked us to have an engineer look at what it would take cost wise to restore it to it's historical standing, and the other is just to replace the building itself," said Rutherford.

Rutherford said once the school consults with the engineer and insurance company in a few weeks, they should have an answer on the fate of the Larimore home. Garrett said she hopes the home can be restored or that they could at least hang on to some of the iconic parts of the home.

"If we can't rebuild the whole home back, maybe we could just have something that ties the front facade in that reminds us what this building meant, not just to our school, but to Florence and our area," said Garrett.

Since the engineer is weighing two options for the Larimore home, they don't currently know how much either option could cost.