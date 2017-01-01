Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 Alabama girls found

Birmingham and state authorities have canceled an Emergency Missing Child Alert after locating two girls who were believed to be with their non-custodial mother.

Police believe the two girls, Abigail Gamble, 4, and A'Mareyia Gamble, 3, were with their mother Arquesha Gamble, 32. It is unknown at this time if the children were found with their mother.

The two girls were previously last seen Sunday in Birmingham before being found Wednesday.

The children were located within hours after the alert was issued.