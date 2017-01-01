wx_icon Huntsville 29°

wx_icon Florence 29°

wx_icon Fayetteville 27°

wx_icon Decatur 27°

wx_icon Scottsboro 32°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 Alabama girls found

Abigail and A'Mareyia Gamble (Photos: ALEA)

State authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 3 and 4 year old girl believed to be with their mother who does not have custody of the two.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 4:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 6:09 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

Birmingham and state authorities have canceled an Emergency Missing Child Alert after locating two girls who were believed to be with their non-custodial mother.

Scroll for more content...

Police believe the two girls, Abigail Gamble, 4, and A'Mareyia Gamble, 3, were with their mother Arquesha Gamble, 32. It is unknown at this time if the children were found with their mother.

The two girls were previously last seen Sunday in Birmingham before being found Wednesday.

The children were located within hours after the alert was issued.


Arquesha Gamble (Photo: ALEA)

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events