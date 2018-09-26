UPDATE: Elkmont student arrested for comment about a gun

UPDATE: 18-year-old Kayla Phillips is charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly threatening school violence with a gun. She is being held at the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.

An 18-year-old student at Elkmont high school has been arrested for a comment about a gun.

The principal of Elkmont High School, Bill Tribble, said in a Facebook post that the student made a verbal threat of violence towards the school around 9:00 this morning, which was overheard and reported by a teacher. Tribble said the student was removed from the classroom and questioned by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

"The student was arrested and will be held accountable through normal school procedures," Tribble said. "Safety is our number one priority at Limestone Co. Schools and at Elkmont High School. Any threat of violence will be taken seriously."

The school let out at 11:30 a.m. today.