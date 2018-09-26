UPDATE: 18-year-old Kayla Phillips is charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly threatening school violence with a gun. She is being held at the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.
---
An 18-year-old student at Elkmont high school has been arrested for a comment about a gun.
The principal of Elkmont High School, Bill Tribble, said in a Facebook post that the student made a verbal threat of violence towards the school around 9:00 this morning, which was overheard and reported by a teacher. Tribble said the student was removed from the classroom and questioned by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
"The student was arrested and will be held accountable through normal school procedures," Tribble said. "Safety is our number one priority at Limestone Co. Schools and at Elkmont High School. Any threat of violence will be taken seriously."
The school let out at 11:30 a.m. today.
Related Content
- UPDATE: Elkmont student arrested for comment about a gun
- Elkmont students hold alternative to national school violence walkout
- Crews battle early morning fire in Elkmont
- Tornado clean up continues for Ardmore and Elkmont
- Florence student arrested for bringing a gun to school
- Dozens arrested in federal gun offender crackdown
- Sheriff: Lawsuit possible over social media comments
- Superintendent: Student had gun just off Discovery Middle School campus
- Police say student took inoperable gun to Highlands Elementary
- High school student fires gun into air on Mobile campus