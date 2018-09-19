Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elizabeth Smart: Kidnapping accomplice’s apology fell short

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Barzee is expected to be freed Wednesday after 15 years in custody because Utah authorities had miscalculated the amount of time the 72-year-old woman should serve.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 8:35 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Elizabeth Smart says the woman who helped kidnap her when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted fell short on her court-ordered apology.

Part of Wanda Barzee’s plea deal was a requirement that she write an apology, Smart said in an interview aired Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.”

“It was just a very brief, ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done, the end’ kind of thing,” Smart said. “I don’t think you can just kidnap a 14-year-old girl and, you know, not only sit by her while she’s being raped, but encourage the rapist to continue. ... Then just at the end of it say, ‘I’m sorry,’ and really mean it.”

Barzee is expected to be freed Wednesday after 15 years in custody because Utah authorities had miscalculated the amount of time the 72-year-old woman should serve.

In the interview, Smart also stressed that victims like herself shouldn’t be blamed, tempting though it may be.

In someone else’s shoes, she said, “I might naively have thought, ‘Well, what was she wearing? What was she doing?’” Smart said. ”‘I mean, it’s a terrible thing that happened, but why didn’t she do more?’”

She continued, “I will never be that person to ask those stupid questions. Because what you’re really saying is, ‘You should have done more.’”

Barzee was married to Brian David Mitchell when he kidnapped Smart in 2002. He is serving a life sentence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events