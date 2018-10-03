Egg recall at Cullman farm leaves multiple people hospitalized

An egg recall from Gravel Ridge Farms in Cullman has left multiple people sick.

The Food and Drug Administration says 38 people have been reported sick and 10 have been hospitalized with salmonella as of October 2.

Gravel Ridge Farms initially recalled the eggs last month, which were sold at stores like Star Market in Huntsville.

According to the FDA, the recall affects single dozen cart eggs and 2.5 dozen flat eggs. If you've purchased these eggs, you should return them to the store for a refund or throw them out.