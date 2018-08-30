Economic changes coming from tariffs

BEIJING (AP) - China's government says it will make economic changes at its own pace regardless of U.S. pressure and that their spiraling dispute over technology can only be settled through talks as equals.

A Commerce Ministry spokesman gave no indication Thursday of possible plans for more negotiations after talks last week in Washington ended without progress.

Spokesman Gao Feng said, "no matter what measures the United States takes to exert pressure, China will proceed with reform and opening up at its own pace."

The two sides have raised tariffs on $50 billion of each other's products and the Trump administration is poised to add penalties on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Gao said dialogue "based on equality and integrity" is "the only correct choice" for resolving their dispute.

