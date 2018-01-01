Early morning house fire in Decatur displaces two men

An early morning house fire forced two men from their home in Decatur Tuesday morning.

Decatur Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue SW around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, flames were shooing out of the bedroom window on the south side of the home.

The house sits less than a mile from Fire Station 1, so crews were able to arrive quickly.

Lt. Stacy Rose said they knocked down the fire fairly quickly. Flames damaged the bedroom and spread into the attic, but it was smoke that damaged most of the house.

Fire fighters said this wasn't the first time they've dealt with the home. About two years ago, there was a fairly similar fire that also started in the bedroom, but didn't do as much damage.

No one was injured in either fire. The cause of Tuesday morning's fire is under investigation.