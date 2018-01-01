wx_icon Huntsville 27°

wx_icon Florence 28°

wx_icon Fayetteville 28°

wx_icon Decatur 28°

wx_icon Scottsboro 28°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Early morning fire destroys home, no reports of injury

The state fire marshal's office will determine the cause of the fire. The state fire marshal's office will determine the cause of the fire.

Fire crews said the homeowner was able to get out of the home safely.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 5:49 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 5:49 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in north Madison County Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...


Fire fighters from both Bobo and Toney Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the blaze that broke out in the 1000 block of Ready Section Road, just west of Quiet Lane.

When the first crews arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found the house was fully involved and flames were shooting out from all sides.

Officials told WAAY 31 that the homeowner left the house. As of the publishing of this story, there were not reports of injuries.

The Red Cross was on hand to assist as needed with the recovery.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the state fire marshal's office will send someone to determine how the fire began.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events