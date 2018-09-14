Clear

Early morning fire damages Madison County home

Only one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 9:54 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

An electrical fire damaged a home in the Moore's Mill area of Madison County early Friday morning. According to crews on scene, the fire began shortly after 2AM at a home on Walker Lane. Four people were inside at the house at the time, but only one suffered minor injuries. Crews from Hazel Green, New Market, and Moore's Mill all worked  together to fight the fire.

