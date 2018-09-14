Early morning fire damages Madison County home

An electrical fire damaged a home in the Moore's Mill area of Madison County early Friday morning. According to crews on scene, the fire began shortly after 2AM at a home on Walker Lane. Four people were inside at the house at the time, but only one suffered minor injuries. Crews from Hazel Green, New Market, and Moore's Mill all worked together to fight the fire.
