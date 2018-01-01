Early morning fire at Blessin Restaurant under investigation

Smoke began to fill the restaurant hours after its advertised closing time.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the call to the College Plaza on Meridian Street shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Crews found smoke coming from Blessin Restaurant upon their arrival. They determined the fire was coming from the kitchen and were able to extinguish it in about 10 minutes.

Officials told WAAY 31 that there was smoke damage to other parts of the restaurant and the owner was informed of the damage. Power was also shut off to the restaurant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.