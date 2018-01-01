Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Early morning fire at Blessin Restaurant under investigation

Smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived on scene. Smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived on scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 2:58 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 2:58 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Smoke began to fill the restaurant hours after its advertised closing time.

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the call to the College Plaza on Meridian Street shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Crews found smoke coming from Blessin Restaurant upon their arrival. They determined the fire was coming from the kitchen and were able to extinguish it in about 10 minutes.

Officials told WAAY 31 that there was smoke damage to other parts of the restaurant and the owner was informed of the damage. Power was also shut off to the restaurant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events