Dump Truck fire in Madison County

Maysville Rd from Bell Factory to St. Clair is closed due to the fire.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 10:11 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A dump truck lit fire at 4351 Maysville Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning. The road is currently blocked from Bell Factory to St. Clair.

Law enforcement initially called for possible entrapment, because they were not sure where the driver was. He was uninjured and is going back to work in a different truck. Central Volunteer Fire Department, HEMSI and Madison County Public Works Department all responded to the scene.

