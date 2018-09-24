A dump truck lit fire at 4351 Maysville Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning. The road is currently blocked from Bell Factory to St. Clair.
Law enforcement initially called for possible entrapment, because they were not sure where the driver was. He was uninjured and is going back to work in a different truck. Central Volunteer Fire Department, HEMSI and Madison County Public Works Department all responded to the scene.
Related Content
- Dump Truck fire in Madison County
- School bus torn apart in dump truck collision, killing 2
- Dump truck crash snarls traffic on Governors Drive in Huntsville
- One man dead after two trucks crash in Madison County
- Sheriff: Madison County son kills father, dumps body in Paint Rock River
- Madison County Tiger walk
- Man hurt in Madison County garage fire
- Kitchen fire displaces Madison County family
- Fire destroys mobile home in Madison County
- Early morning fire damages Madison County home
Scroll for more content...