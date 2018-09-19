Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Duluth Trading Company Coming to Town Madison

Madison City Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on site plans tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Madison City Planning Commission's agenda for tomorrow, it is scheduled to vote on site plans submitted by the Duluth Trading Company to build a 15,566 square foot building on Graphics Drive at the Town Madison Development.

A spokesperson for Breland Companies, the developer for Town Madison, said they have secured a nationally known retailer and that this will be the retailer's first store in the state, but he can't confirm the name.

The planning commission's staff report reccomends approving the plans with some contingencies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events