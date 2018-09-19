Duluth Trading Company Coming to Town Madison

According to the Madison City Planning Commission's agenda for tomorrow, it is scheduled to vote on site plans submitted by the Duluth Trading Company to build a 15,566 square foot building on Graphics Drive at the Town Madison Development.
A spokesperson for Breland Companies, the developer for Town Madison, said they have secured a nationally known retailer and that this will be the retailer's first store in the state, but he can't confirm the name.
The planning commission's staff report reccomends approving the plans with some contingencies.
