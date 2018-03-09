Dry today but rainy at times this weekend

It's just plain cold this morning but we will warm up today and make it to almost 60 degrees. We will also have lots of sunshine but the higher cloud cover will move in by this evening.

Spotty showers will begin tonight but the rain won't get heavier until Saturday afternoon. Rain will be heaviest early Sunday morning and that is when road conditions will be at their worst. So just be cautious heading to church on Sunday.

Rain will begin to taper off as we head into Sunday evening.

Cold weather returns for next week.