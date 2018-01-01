Dry for now but rain on the way this weekend

The next few days will feel mild across the Valley. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley. That is until we get to the weekend.

A cold front is expected to move through and could bring rain as early as Saturday afternoon. While we could see some rain during that time, not much is expected. The better chances for rain come in Saturday night and through Sunday morning. Most areas should see between 0.10" and 0.40".

The system will be quick to clear out Sunday afternoon with most areas seeing sunny skies by 3 p.m..

We are also tracking another system coming into the Valley at the end of next week that could bring back the bitter cold air again.