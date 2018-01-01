Clear
Dry but cold weather across the Valley tonight

Clear and cold for tonight but warmer conditions for Sunday afternoon.

Chris Smith

High pressure is keeping us dry, which is a good thing since we need plenty of time to dry out and let the water levels go back down. But Sunday will start off with temperatures around freezing but the afternoon won't be as bad with highs in the 60s. 

Early in the week we are tracking some light showers and that will be around from time to time on Monday. Monday night the heavier rain will come through but it won't give us a chance for any flooding. The rain will also be gone really early Tuesday morning and that will render the Valley with sunny skies and highs only near 60s. 

Colder weather returns by the end of the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s. 

