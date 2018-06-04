Dry Week With Comfortable Mornings & Warm Afternoons

Our weather has done a huge flip flip. A cold front over the weekend cleared out the rain and even lowered the humidity. When the humidity is low, the air warms and cools faster.

Tuesday starts with unseasonably cool upper 50s! The sun will warm us quickly through the 60s and 70s through midday, then into the mid-to-upper 80s in the afternoon.

Humidity will start increasing again by Wednesday, but you'll notice it more on Thursday and Friday. With humidity increasing, the mornings in the 50s will be few. Clouds will begin increasing, but we will stay dry through Friday. A couple of showers on Saturday will precede increasing rain and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday.

This is a perfect week to get that yard work done that we keep putting off. We can even wash the car this week! Just be sure to use plenty of sunscreen if you will be outside.