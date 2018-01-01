Dry Tuesday, Then Rain On Wednesday

Our Tuesday will be dry, but more rain is on the way.

Our Next Weather Maker

That rain will begin moving into the Tennessee Valley from the west between 11 PM Tuesday Night and 1 AM Wednesday morning west of I-65. The rain will spread east across I-65 to Huntsville, Fayetteville, and Sand Mountain through 4 AM Wednesday. The Wednesday morning drive will be wet and slippery with areas of reduced visibility due to heavy rain. Areas of heavy rain embedded within mostly light rain will increase after noon. The evening drive will be soggy and slow. Wednesday night will stay rainy with periods of heavy rain. While breaks from the rain are possible, the rain will stay with us until between noon and 3 PM Thursday. Be sure to keep the rain gear with you. Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches through Thursday. Damaging thunderstorms are not likely.

The Next 24 Hours

The next 24 hours will be dry. This evening will be clear with fast cooling. Temperatures will drop from 60s to 50s and then 40s by 9 PM. If you're heading out this evening, take the jacket with you. You may not need it early in the evening, but you may very well need it a little later. The kids may need jackets at the bus stop Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s. The afternoon will warm toward 70 degrees across the Tennessee Valley.

Looking Ahead

Rain will start picking up around midnight tomorrow night and stay with us through early Thursday afternoon. Occasional breaks are possible. Friday will be sunny and cooler. The high will only be in the 50s after a morning low in the 30s. Saturday will be sunny and a little bit warmer. Sunday will be even warmer, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. The building clouds will set us up for rain on Monday. For the first time in six weeks, we actually have a dry week to look forward to!