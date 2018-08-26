Clear

Starting the Week Dry then Then Becoming Unsettled

High pressure will keep us dry through Tuesday but rain chances start to increase Wednesday with scattered storms possible.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Skies will stay clear through Tuesday as high pressure keeps the Valley warm and dry. Eventually the high will be forced away and we will get several disturbances to move through. So until Wednesday you don't need to worry about the weather besides it being warm and humid. 

The first chance for rain comes into play on Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Then 50% on Thursday for the same thing. We are not tracking any dangerous weather but inconvient weather is likely. We could even be seeing some storms fading right before the start of Friday Night Football. 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
