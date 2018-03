We are starting off cold this morning with many areas around freezing. Temperatures today won't warm up much with highs near 50 under mainly sunny skies.

Scroll for more content...

Tonight temperatures will drop back to below freezing but by Friday afternoon we will be closer to 60.

We are tracking a system that will bring in rain this weekend and could start as early as Saturday afternoon. The heaviest rain will move in Saturday night and the rain will end will taper off during the day Sunday.