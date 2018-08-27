Clear

Dry But Feeling Close To 100 Monday

We got plenty of sun today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel close to 100.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 3:44 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

High pressure is doing its' job today keeping us sunny, hot and muggy. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s at times this afternoon. So if you wanna do anything outside be sure to drink plenty of water. 

Tuesday will be more of the same but we could see a little more cloud cover in the afternoon. We may even see a spotty shower during the afternoon but most areas will remain dry. 

Our chances for rain ramp up starting Wednesday as we will see several disturbances move through the Valley. This will keep the chances for rain fairly high through the weekend.  

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
