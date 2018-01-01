Dry & Sunny This Weekend

Flood Warnings continue for the following rivers:

- The Paint Rock River near Woodville. Water levels will drop below flood stage tomorrow morning.

- The Elk River near Prospect. The river will crest tonight and water levels will drop below flood stage by noon Saturday.

- Big Nance Creek at Courtland. Water levels will drop below flood stage by Saturday morning.

- Tennessee River at Florence. Water levels will stay above flood stage until early next week.

In summary, water levels in most rivers will subside to below flood stage between tonight and noon Saturday. The weather may be nice this weekend, but the rivers are running high and fast - even after the subside to below flood stage. That makes the rivers dangerous, so this weekend is not a good weekend for anything around the rivers.

Our Friday was bright and sunny. It set the standard for this weekend, and the weekend will meet that standard. Cooler temperatures will mean a need for jackets, especially in the mornings.

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by around 6 PM, and they'll drop steadily. The low by morning will be near 31 degrees. If you have started planting, you should be sure those plants are protected tonight. Saturday starts will 30s. Expect 50s by noon. Highs will be within a degree or two on either side of 60 degrees.

Sunday will be dry and a little bit warmer. The next chance for rain arrives Monday night and Tuesday morning.