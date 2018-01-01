Drunk teacher arrested at Tanner High School

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 Students at Tanner High School in Limestone County tipped off school staff about a teacher acting strangely, which led to liquor being found in the classroom.

The teacher was arrested and was over the legal limit at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A parent of a Tanner High School student said he did not get a phone call from the school or the Limestone County School District about the teacher being arrested for being drunk in the classroom.

"Very disappointed. It's kinda like you get a call about inclement weather, or things like that, but you don't even get a call about alcohol being found at a high school," said Brandon Moran.

The 40 year old teacher, Mae Edwards, is charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor.

According to the Tanner High School Website Edwards teaches family and consumer science.

Moran said he doesn't want the actions by Edwards to rub off on the students she taught.

"Teachers are usually role models to kids and kind of helping raise these kids up to be what they're supposed to be in the future and I don't want mine raise up to be an alcoholic and think that's ok," said Moran.

WAAY 31 asked Limestone County Schools officials what will happen to Edwards and her employment at Tanner High school, but we haven't gotten answers back yet.