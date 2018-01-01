19 arrested in Lawrence County drug operation

19 people are facing charges in Lawrence County after multiple agencies conducted a joint arrest operation.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said the people who were arrested face multiple charges ranging from misdemeanor and felony offenses. The Drug Task Force led the operation because of the number of cases because of a multitude of grand jury indictments.

Mitchell says drug agents, sheriff's deputies, Moulton Police Department officers and the Lawrence County District Attorney's investigator arrested the following people:

1. Heather Ann McGill (Madison): Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime

2. Anthony Jerome Woodard (Trinity): Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3. Clinton Matthew Roof (Trinity): Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime (2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

4. Thomas Anthony Roof (Trinity): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

5. Tonya Hollis Simmons (Moulton): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

6. Ken Dewayne Hollis (Moulton): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7. Billy Gwyn Cottingham (Courtland): Community Corrections Violation

8. Elizabeth Ann Way (Moulton): Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 Counts)

9. Elton Dwight Keenum (Moulton): Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 Counts)

10. Kevin Andrew Everett (Russellville): Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

11. Betty Nocole Smith (Moulton): Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance (5 Counts), Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

12. Jerry Lynn Brewer (Moulton): Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance (5 Counts), Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

13. Jeremiah Wad Buxton (Moulton): Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree (2 Counts), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Obstructing Government Operations, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

14. Thomas Lagrell Strickland (Decatur): Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree

15. Kimberly Hunt Hughes (Moulton): Chemical Endangerment

16. Ashley Lynn Barr (Moulton): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

17. Joshua Randall Curtis (Moulton): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

18. Jennifer Suzanne Davenport (Hillsboro): Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

19. Ronnie Eric Warren (Moulton): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The new felony charges will be presented to another grand jury. These charges could result in the district attorney's office and the circuit court to revoke bonds.

Mitchell said agents were not able to execute all of the current indictments because some of the suspects are already in other county jails or living out of the county. Investigators have placed holds on the suspects who are already incarcerated, and the Drug Task Force is requesting assistance from other counties to locate and arrest the suspects living outside of the county.