Drought Monitor: Severe Drought Holds Tight

The Drought Monitor's weekly update was released Thursday morning. The good news is conditions have not grown worse. The bad news is severe drought is still in place from Athens and Huntsville to Sand Mountain. Moderate drought covered the Shoals.

Slight improvements were noted across Alabama. The extreme levels of drought that were present last week along I-20/59 between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa are no longer present. Areas of severe drought and moderate drought shrank slightly across the state.

It's important to note, however, that the rain we received Tuesday night and Wednesday was NOT included in today's Drought Monitor. That rain fell after the cutoff time to be included this week. That rain and the rain this weekend will be included in the update next Thursday. That update will likely show some improvements.

