Drought Improves, But It Isn't Gone

A lot of us are ready for a break from the rain, but we have had enough rain over the past two weeks to slow our developing drought.

Since last Monday, Huntsville International Airport has reported 3.72" of rain; Muscle Shoals has reported 5.48" of rain; Decatur has reproted 4.09" of rain.

A lot of that rain ran off into the rivers, causing the water levels in the rivers to rise. Some minor flooding has occurred because of that runoff. Some of that water soaked into the ground. We need more of that. The lowest two levels of drought are still present across the Tennessee Valley. Abnormally dry conditions are reported across the Shoals. Moderate drought conditions are reported from Huntsville and Athens to Sand Mountains. That's improvement, but drought is still present. More rain over the next week will help eat away at the drought little by little.