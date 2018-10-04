Drought improvement may be temporary

The Drought Monitor update on Thursday was good news! The moderate drought areas have dwindled to a small area along the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

This may be a temporary reprieve, however, as the overall forecast is for mainly dry weather through the weekend. Spotty showers early next week will mean a small chance of rain for most of us as more of us will stay dry.

Friday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. While a stray shower is possible, rain is improbable. Temperatures will warm from upper 60s and lower 70s in the morning to near 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Weather looks perfect for the Cullman Oktoberfest. Weather looks perfect, too, for high school football on our Friday night. Temperatures will still be in the 80s around kickoff, then we will cool into the 70s by halftime.

Your weekend getaway forecast includes showers and a few rumbles of thunder around the Great Smoky Mountains. More showers are in the forecast for the beaches along the Alabama Coast.

If you're traveling for college football, take the rain gear to Fayetteville for the Alabama vs. Arkansas game. Some showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s around the 11 AM kickoff, then warm toward 80 degrees. Weather in Starkville looks great for the Auburn vs. Mississippi State. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s around the 6:30 PM kickoff.