Man charged with DUI after driving wrong way on I-565, striking vehicle

It was a scary moment for some Huntsville drivers Tuesday night as police say a man was driving under the influence going the wrong way on Interstate 565.

Police say an officer passed a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 565. The driver was in a dark colored Cadillac without his headlights on. The officer also spotted damage already on the vehicle.

The officer turned around in an attempt to stop the driver. By the time the officer reached the vehicle it had went off the road and down an embankment. The driver, later identified as 46-year-old Morris Anthony Malone, ran away from the scene.

Officers then received information about a wreck on the Interstate. They believe that it is possible that the driver the first officer made contact with was the suspect of the other wreck. No one injured as a result of that collision.

Police eventually found the suspect hiding in the bushes along the interstate.

Malone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude police, not having headlights on, , and other traffic charges that are pending.