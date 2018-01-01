Driver unharmed after car flips into river

After flipping over a bridge, a driver was able to walk away from the accident unscathed.

Scroll for more content...



Paramedics said a man was driving east on West Limestone Road in Hazel Green when he lost control of his vehicle.

The car then crashed through the guardrail along the Briar Fork River and landed in the water.

However, officials said because of the way his car landed, he was able to climb out through the sunroof of the vehicle without any injury.

Emergency crews had the road by the bridge blocked off for more than an hour while they worked the wreck.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.