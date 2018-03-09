Driver tased, arrested following early morning chase

Huntsville Police arrested a man early Friday morning following a short chase in southwest Huntsville.

Officials said the pursuit started around 2:30 a.m. on South Memorial Parkway near Golf Road. Police were attempting to pull the driver over because his taillights were busted.

Intstead, police said the man took off.

Investigators said he then made his way to Airport Road, went west on Johnson Road, then north on Triana Boulevard, east on Drake Avenue and ended on Knight Road SW near Elmore Road SW.

The man then reportedly tried to run from his vehicle. After a short foot chase, police said the man was tased and then taken into custody.

He now will likely face charges of reckless endangerment and attempting to elude police.