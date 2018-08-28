Huntsville Police arrested 22 year-old William Wooden for the shooting death on Monday night.
Woodens is being charged with capital murder, and police say the incident was a result of a domestic dispute.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Kevin Stewart, who used to date Wooden's girlfriend. Police say Stewart was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.
The shooting happened on Wade Road near the Owens Cross Roads area around 9 PM. Police say it was a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police were on the scene until 2 AM collecting evidence.
Related Content
- Drive-by shooting leaves one man dead
- Birmingham hospital shooting leaves employee and suspected gunman dead
- Dead body discovered near homes on Governors Drive, Seminole Drive
- Survey: Leave monument to Confederate dead alone
- Wreck in Decatur leaves one dead
- Three dead in Walmart shooting
- Three dead in Jacksonville shooting
- South Huntsville shooting leaves victim critically injured
- 5 dead after Pennsylvania car wash shooting
- Alabama police: one dead in school shooting
Scroll for more content...