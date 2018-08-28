Clear

Drive-by shooting leaves one man dead

Huntsville Police arrest a man after a deadly drive-by shooting that left one man dead.

Huntsville Police arrested 22 year-old William Wooden for the shooting death on Monday night.

Woodens is being charged with capital murder, and police say the incident was a result of a domestic dispute.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Kevin Stewart, who used to date Wooden's girlfriend. Police say Stewart was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting happened on Wade Road near the Owens Cross Roads area around 9 PM. Police say it was a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police were on the scene until 2 AM collecting evidence.

