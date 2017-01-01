Drinking alcohol in the cold weather could be dangerous

Tonight, a lot of people might head out to New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in the New Year, along with a few drinks. Despite tonight's below average temperatures, revelers might feel warm from the alcohol.

The. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises you to stay away from the alcoholic beverages and caffeine if you're going to be out in the cold. They cause your body to lose heat quickly and people may not realize it's happening.

"New Year's Eve only happens once a year so you need to take advantage of it," said Jackie McGill.

Jackie McGill with Humprey's Bar and Grill said employees are making sure people celebrating New Year's Eve outside would be warm.

"If you go outside and look right now, you'll see our entire patio is tented, covered and heated. Making it about 10-15 degrees warmer than it is outside. So you can still have that space and enjoy the patio," McGill said.

She advises to be smart when drinking outdoors.

"The cold doesn't make you sick. If you bundle up and come prepared, you'll be fine," McGill said.

Medical Doctors said liquor helps you feel warmer as the blood vessels on the skin's surface open, however it doesn't mean your body temperature is warm. That's how people get frostbite or hypothermia. Alcohol speeds up the process. Some people are deciding to bring in 2018 inside to prevent getting sick.

"As soon as I get home, I'm going to sit down by the fire place, drink some coffee because it's cold," said Eli Alexander.

Others like Marie King said despite the cold, they're still having fun at Huntsville Times Square.

"There's going to be food trucks, DJ's, live food trucks, DJ's and live music. It's going to be warm and family friendly," Marie King said.

Tonight, there's only one ay to stay healthy while having fun.

"Just go out wearing a jacket. Don't expect the alcohol to keep you warm," King said.

Also, Doctors said if you have a heart condition, drinking in the cold is dangerous because you'll be under the additional strain from the cold and not realize it.