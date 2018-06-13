Drier Days Ahead

The last of our rain is pivoting through the Valley. Rain ended for the Shoals just after 2 PM. Rain falling between I-65 and the Georgia state line is mostly light, though occasionally it does grow heavy enough to limit visibility. The last of that rain will clear out of the Valley by 6-7 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry with only a couple of stray, brief, light showers. Although a few of the showers can be heavy, damaging storms are unlikely.

Scroll for more content...

Thursday morning is mild and muggy. A stray shower is possible, but we will stay mainly dry through noon. A few showers are possible after noon. The showers will mainly be brief and light, drifting from north to south. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter-inch throughout the day for the areas that get any rain at all.

A noticeable drying trend will begin Thursday, and showers will be considerably fewer than those we had through the week thus far. Showers on Friday will be fewer still, and the weekend will follow Friday. The overall drying comes with significant warming. High temperatures will climb from upper 80s on Thursday to low-to-mid 90s Friday through Tuesday.