Dozens of Marshall County drug cases dismissed

Charges were dropped for about 60 people because of insufficient evidence, an official said.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 3:48 PM

More than half of the cases involved in a Marshall County drug roundup have been dropped because of insufficient evidence, the county's top prosecutor said Tuesday.

Out of 93 cases from the roundup conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on May 15, Marshall County District Attorney Everett Johnson said about 60 were dismissed because of insufficient evidence. 

About two weeks after the roundup, roughly a dozen people who were still being held in the Marshall County Jail were released while the district attorney's office reviewed the evidence in every case. It happened after video from the arrest of Dana Keller during the roundup was deemed insufficient as evidence.

Johnson said he assigned three investigators and an assistant prosecutor to review the cases, and they finished their investigation Friday.

Records for the people involved will indicate that charges were dismissed at the request of the state, Johnson said.

