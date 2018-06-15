Clear
Downtown Huntsville wreck knocks over pole

One lane of traffic at the intersection of Holmes and Greene Street was closed while police worked the scene.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 3:36 PM

An afternoon wreck in downtown Huntsville slowed down traffic at one intersection Friday.

The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Greene Street and Holmes Avenue.

Huntsville police said it appeared a car rear-ended an SUV, causing it to hit a utility pole that had a pedestrian crossing signal and tree at the intersection.

The outside southbound lane of Greene Street near the intersection was closed while police worked at the scene.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

