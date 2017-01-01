Downtown Huntsville New Years Eve party prepares for cold weather

The first ever New Years Eve party at Huntsville Times Square will start at 7 p.m. and culminate with a countdown to midnight on Dec 31.

The free event will be held in the parking lot across from the Times Building at the corner of Greene Street and Holmes Ave in Downtown Huntsville.

It will have live music, food trucks, and other family-friendly activites.





Organizers said they're making sure people will be as warm as possible, because they know this is an outdoor event in the middle of winter.

That includes giving out hand warmers to everyone who comes.



People who are interested in attending told WAAY 31 they haven't made up their minds on going yet, because they don't know exactly what the weather will be like.

Wendy Johnson said the weather will ultimately decide what her family does on New Years Eve.

"I think it's a big factor, because I could stay home and watch a movie," said Johnson.

Event organizers are trying to take the weather out of the equation.

They told WAAY 31 they already plan on having a tent over the main music stage to help with the cold.

They're also trying to get several warming towers approved for the party.

"We are working with the Huntsville Fire Department to make sure that we have this as safe as possible, so at this point in time we do not have heaters approved for the event," said Event Organizer Jonathan Owen.

Owen said they will have all of those details worked out on Friday when they meet with the Huntsville Fire Department.

Johnson said she'll wait until after then to make a decision about going or not.

"That would help me a lot. Plus, I have a young son, so if we came out we would definitely want a place to warm his hands up. I think that would make us more prone to come out than to stay in," said Johnson.

Security will also be tight for the event.

The Huntsville Police Department told WAAY 31 that six officers will supply the security.

Some of those officers will also help direct traffic.

Organizers anticipate that 500 or more people could be at the event at any given time throughout the night.

This party will also do good in the community.

Organizers ask people to bring canned food to the event, which will be donated to the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville.