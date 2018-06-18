Downtown Athens to become more handicap accessible

Downtown Athens is about to go through some major construction as crews make the square more handicap accessible.

Joanne Way and her husband have frequented Athens for fifty years.

Joanne now has trouble walking.

On a scale of 1 to 10 this project is important to her.

"I would say 9 at least," said Way.

Frank Crafts rents space for his business downtown.

He said the improvements could impact all of the businesses calling the square home.

"One of the biggest areas that I think is a detriment to keeping folks with disabilities, or handicaps, from accessing the square and I think these improvements are really needed," said Crafts.

One of the major changes to happen to the downtown square is the crosswalk people use to get to the courthouse.

Right now, people have to cross the street without any signals telling them when its safe to walk and have to deal with oncoming traffic.

This construction project is going to move the crosswalk to the corner where there will be signals.

"It would be very helpful to have something to tell us when to walk and when not to walk. It can be dangerous behind the cars," said Way.

On top of moving the crosswalk, crews will make new sidewalk cutouts for wheelchair access and put down rumble strips for blind people know where the street begins.

"I'm excited about the changes, because, again, its going to be welcoming everyone to athens not just the people that can run around on two feet all the time," said Crafts.

Way can't pick a single part of the project more important than other parts.

"Everything's important as far as getting where you need to go," said Way.

The project is costing the city almost $450,000.

80 percent will be covered by the Alabama Department of Transportation and the rest is coming from donations.

Work will start on June 25th and be done by October 1st.

During construction the City of Athens is going to take steps to make sure businesses on the square are not negatively impacted by the work.