Downtown Athens could see changes in the next 3 years

Athens might see some changes to the downtown area in the next couple of years. City leaders are working with a consulting company this week and they want your input.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 4:57 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"This is us, this is classic southern small town," Tere Richardson, Athens Mainstreet Director.

The classic, southern small city of Athens may look different in the next 3-5 years. Right now, the consulting group, "Athens Mainstreet" is working with business owners, citizens and community leaders to decide the future of the city. They plan to answer 3 questions this week.

"What are the assets of downtown Athens, what is downtown Athens lacking, and where would you like to see it in the future," Amy Higginbotham, store owner.

Amy Higginbotham has been a business owner in downtown Athens for 5 years and is apart of the discussion.
She told WAAY she has a few ideas for where Athens can improve.

"Downtown needs to be more consumer friendly so that's safety, of course, walk-ability, and growth all around," Higginbotham.

After this week the group will make a plan on which changes are to come. This could mean more music, restaurants, or apartments.

"They will leave, crunch some data, and then we'll get a plan to implement in the next 3-5 years," Richardson.

The 20,000 dollar cost will come from city and county funds and grants. There are 23 other Alabama cities working with the nonprofit consulting group, Mainstreet Alabama including Decatur and Florence. The last meeting in Athens is Wednesday at 5:30 in the Athens City Hall

