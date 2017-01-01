Doug Jones swear-in: What you can expect

Right now, Doug Jones is getting ready for a big day in Alabama’s history. Next, Jones will add the title “Senator” to his name.

Jones swearing-in ceremony is just hours away.

The 2nd session of the 115th Congress goes to work tomorrow. For Senator Doug Jones, it’ll be his first official day on the job.

Here’s what you can expect.

As tradition holds, Alabama’s senior senator, in this case Richard Shelby, once a longtime Democrat himself, will likely escort Democrat Doug Jones down the Senate aisle to take the oath of office.

According to the United States Senate, Jones will recite and sign this oath:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

WAAY 31 has confirmed Jones will put his hand on a family Bible as he takes the oath.

Vice-President Mike Pence, as conservative as Republicans come, will swear-in Jones.

There’s a ban on photography in the Senate chamber. But, we can tell you Jones will be surrounded by family and friends.

A photographer will snap pics of the group with Vice President Pence as they re-enact the official ceremony.

The VEEP, perhaps, not all that enthused as Jones will add one more Democratic vote in the Senate. Jones will be the 49th for the Democrats. The Dems can also count on support from Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent.

After the pomp and circumstance, Senator Doug Jones officially goes to work in the Senate.

Senator Jones has lots of people to thank for his unlikely election: black voters, Republican write-in voters, even Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell.

Many political pundits say McConnell torpedoed Representative Mo Brooks during the primary.

By the way, Judge Roy Moore has yet to admit he’s lost Alabama’s special election in a swirl of controversy.