Doug Jones stopped in Huntsville during his statewide tour

Jones' stopped in Huntsville Thursday, and met with FBI Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center, the Missile Defense Agency, and NASA.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2018 4:16 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

U.S. Senator Doug Jones has been traveling across Alabama during his first week-long State Work Period. 

Jones' stopped in Huntsville Thursday, and met with FBI Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center, the Missile Defense Agency, and NASA. 

His tour aimed to highlight key priorities for the different communities he plans to visit which included, rural healthcare, defense, infrastructure, workforce development, and education. 

Jones' tour included stops in, Mobile, Slema, Centreville, Birmingham, Muscle Shoals, Montgomery and Huntsville. 

"It's been a privilege to represent Alabama in Washington, but there's nothing like getting home and hearing from folks first-hand. I'm eager to hit the road and visit with as many Alabamians across the state as I can," said Senator Jones. 


