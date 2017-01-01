wx_icon Huntsville 23°

Doug Jones does not invite Senator Richard Shelby, picks ex-VP Joe Biden as escort

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Traditionally, Alabama's senior senator would have escorted Jones down the Senate aisle to swear-in

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 5:33 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Senator-elect Doug Jones is bucking longstanding tradition.

In Washington DC, tomorrow, Jones takes the oath of office to become Alabama’s first Democratic senator in a quarter century.

As tradition holds, Alabama’s senior senator, in this case Richard Shelby, once a longtime Democrat himself, would have escorted Jones down the Senate aisle to take the oath of office.


But, Senator Shelby's office tells WAAY 31 no one from Jones' team ever asked Shelby to do the honor.

Instead, longtime friend and former Vice-President Joe Biden will escort Jones.


