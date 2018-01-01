Doug Jones pushes bill to pay military during shutdown

Alabama’s newly elected junior senator, Doug Jones, is pushing a bill to make sure military members get paid during the government shutdown.

Jones is co-sponsoring the bill with Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

The two Democrats want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote on their bill. But, McConnell has blocked it.

Jones accuses McConnell of failing to keep his promise to hold a vote.

In a prepared statement, Senator Jones’ office released a statement.

In part, the statement reads, “I am calling on the Majority Leader to bring this bill to an immediate vote in the Senate so we can provide certainty to those brave men and women who continue to sacrifice on our behalf."